Cowen Investment Management LLC Sells 122,112 Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Cowen Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122,112 shares during the quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 866,679 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 790,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 292,158 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Performance

NYSE:BSMX remained flat at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

