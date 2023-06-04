Creditcoin (CTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.28 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $68.51 million and approximately $19.28 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003642 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008050 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

