Cresta Advisors Ltd. Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cresta Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,537. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $265.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

