Cresta Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $393.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,368,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,280. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89. The stock has a market cap of $298.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

