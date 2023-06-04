Critical Contrast: Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) & Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Semantix and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix N/A -75.58% -26.80% Wipro 12.56% 15.45% 9.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Semantix and Wipro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wipro 7 0 1 0 1.25

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Semantix currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.21%. Wipro has a consensus target price of $4.44, indicating a potential downside of 10.25%. Given Semantix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Semantix is more favorable than Wipro.

0.2% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semantix and Wipro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $50.76 million 3.54 -$63.61 million N/A N/A Wipro $11.01 billion 2.46 $1.38 billion $0.26 19.04

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Semantix.

Risk and Volatility

Semantix has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wipro has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wipro beats Semantix on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc. provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company offers SDP platform comprising data integration, connectors, application program interface management, data marketplace, artificial intelligence store, and machine language operation for retail, financial, and health. It also provides consulting services, such as assessment and environment monitoring; DOC, a specialized service for monitoring applications, processes and services in big data environment, scheduler monitoring, monitoring of data ingestions, data infrastructure monitoring, environment updates, QA advisor and performance monitoring, and monthly metric books, as well as health-check, detection and action on anomalies; and SDP and LinkAPI documentation support services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment offers a range of third-party IT products, which allows the firm to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment is composed of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

