Dark Forest Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $67.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 173.08%.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

