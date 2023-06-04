Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRNL. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kernel Group by 49.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,269,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 748,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kernel Group by 267.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kernel Group by 44.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,163,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 359,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kernel Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 597,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 199,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Kernel Group in the third quarter valued at $1,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Kernel Group Price Performance

Kernel Group stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

