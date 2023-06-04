Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $505,000 Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,551 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Navient were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 92,440 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Navient by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Navient by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.