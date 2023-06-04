Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 251.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $805,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $60.03.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.74%.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

