Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 34,230 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,230 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 41,628.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.94%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -799.96%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

