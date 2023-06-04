Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 78,955 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,955 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Laureate Education by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.94 million. Research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th.

In related news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $302,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

