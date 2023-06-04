Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $476.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $238.43 and a 52 week high of $503.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

