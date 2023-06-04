DeFiChain Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $247.08 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,026,333,273 coins and its circulating supply is 708,689,848 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

