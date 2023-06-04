Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,574 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Delek US were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 53,932 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 293,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 334,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delek US Stock Performance

DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

NYSE:DK opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Delek US Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

