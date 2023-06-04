Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2023

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.20 billion-$21.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.18 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.25-$5.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 over the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,402,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,620,000 after buying an additional 1,797,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,566,000 after buying an additional 624,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.