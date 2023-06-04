Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.20 billion-$21.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.18 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.25-$5.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 over the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,402,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,620,000 after buying an additional 1,797,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,566,000 after buying an additional 624,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

