Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Position Raised by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Denbury were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in Denbury by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $195,000.

Denbury Price Performance

Denbury stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.68. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

Insider Activity at Denbury

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Articles

