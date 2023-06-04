Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

TPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.