Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target to $70.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $64.40 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.90 million. Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 147,081 shares worth $10,873,164. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 658.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

