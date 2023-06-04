dForce USD Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.08 million and $241.97 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003665 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00350827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013243 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000494 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,303,114 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.0087737 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,217.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

