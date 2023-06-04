dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.51 million and approximately $1,999.48 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003691 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00352214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018535 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000488 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,304,649 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98880636 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $241.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

