dForce USD (USX) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.41 million and $244.67 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00351964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013161 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018657 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000496 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,304,216 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98880636 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $241.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.