Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Position Boosted by Bayshore Asset Management LLC

Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 9.9% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $15,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,653,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,255,000 after acquiring an additional 156,180 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 677,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period.

DFIV stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 379,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,673. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

