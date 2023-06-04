Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHC. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.10%.

In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 1,454,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,704,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,850.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 635,253 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,179.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 1,454,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,704,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,850.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 344,340 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

