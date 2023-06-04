Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $360.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $340.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $356.04.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $303.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.