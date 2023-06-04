Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,200

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($12.98) to GBX 1,200 ($14.83) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Drax Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of DRXGY opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

About Drax Group

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.