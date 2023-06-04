Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

