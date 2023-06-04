EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $348,132.81

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $348,132.81 and $1.81 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 67.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.59 or 0.00351375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013197 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00116026 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.