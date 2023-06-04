EAC Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.81 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. EAC has a market cap of $348,107.25 and approximately $1.81 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 67.8% lower against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.00351679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013260 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00115049 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

