Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CEV opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.