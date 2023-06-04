Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Mirova

Mirova lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 13.3% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $85,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ECL traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.06 and its 200 day moving average is $157.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.64.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

