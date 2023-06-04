Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Lessened by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after buying an additional 157,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,188,000 after buying an additional 102,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,405. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $179.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

