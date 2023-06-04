Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 13.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Repligen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,605.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $167.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.03. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on RGEN shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

About Repligen



Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

