Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $812.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $656.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $605.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.68.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

