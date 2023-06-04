Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.58 Million in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.