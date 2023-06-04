Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $1,323,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $29.12 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

