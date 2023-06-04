Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $337,686,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $149,668,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on DE. DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

DE opened at $371.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.67.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

