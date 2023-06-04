Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Catalent by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after buying an additional 67,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $115.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

