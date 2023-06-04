Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 105,222 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,222 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 193,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,509,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,587,000 after acquiring an additional 94,641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 177,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 5.6 %

SVC opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11 and a beta of 2.24.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 888.89%.

SVC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.