Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 489,372 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 489,372 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Invitae by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 501.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NVTA opened at $1.07 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The company has a market cap of $278.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Insider Transactions at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Invitae had a negative net margin of 611.14% and a negative return on equity of 285.28%. The business had revenue of $117.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $54,518.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,671,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Invitae news, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $54,518.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,671,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yafei Wen sold 43,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $86,469.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,591.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,919 shares of company stock valued at $198,630. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVTA. StockNews.com started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Invitae Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

