Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $1.32 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 534.9% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

