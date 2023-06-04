Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $1.52 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

CLX opened at $161.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.31 and a 200 day moving average of $153.25. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

