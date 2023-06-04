Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

EDUC opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.90. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

