Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $283.00 million-$286.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.85 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.94-$1.06 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.06.

Elastic Trading Up 0.9 %

ESTC opened at $72.29 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 144.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

