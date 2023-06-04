Energi Price Reaches $0.0689 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $123,030.08 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00039556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,251,469 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

