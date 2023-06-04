Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 111,658 shares.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

About Enviro Technologies U.S.

(Get Rating)

Wolf Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Kilgore, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enviro Technologies U.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviro Technologies U.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.