Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded to Overweight by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ETRN opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Insider Transactions at Equitrans Midstream

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $22,056,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,366,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Further Reading

