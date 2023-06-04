Ethereum One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.30 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $227.89 billion and approximately $3.30 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,895.34 or 0.06998077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00054079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00039704 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00017767 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003733 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,236,127 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

