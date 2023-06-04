Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.