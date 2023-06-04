Everipedia (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $64.23 million and approximately $595,267.93 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

