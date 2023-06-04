Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.17% of Eversource Energy worth $632,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.11.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

